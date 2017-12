Dec 1 (Reuters) - Macy’s Inc said on Friday it would hire 7,000 additional temporary workers for the holiday shopping season, citing strong traffic in its stores at the start of the season.

The department store operator had said in September it would hire 80,000 temporary workers for the holidays - compared with last year’s 83,000 - of whom 18,000 would work in distribution centers to fulfill online orders. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)