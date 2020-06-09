Company News
Macy's says reopened stores performing better than expected

June 9 (Reuters) - Macy’s Inc said on Tuesday its 450 reopened stores were performing better than expected, giving some respite for the department store operator that reported nearly $1 billion in quarterly operating losses.

Macy’s said its preliminary sales fell to $3.02 billion in the quarter ended May 2, from $5.50 billion, in line with the company’s prior forecast.

The company reported a preliminary adjusted net loss of $630 million in the same period, compared to a profit of $137 million a year earlier.

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

