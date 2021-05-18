Macy's beats estimates for quarterly same-store sales

May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. department store chain Macy’s Inc on Tuesday reported better-than-expected quarterly comparable sales growth, as consumers vaccinated for the coronavirus and flush with stimulus money returned to its stores.

Sales at owned and licensed stores that have been open for at least an year surged 63.9% in the first quarter, and were better than estimates of 48.1% growth, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)