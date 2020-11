Nov 19 (Reuters) - Macy’s Inc beat quarterly sales estimates on Thursday, as a sustained shift to online shopping from stuck-at-home consumers signaled healthy demand ahead of the crucial holiday season.

Net sales fell to $3.99 billion from $5.17 billion in the third quarter ended Oct. 31, beating analysts’ estimates of $3.86 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)