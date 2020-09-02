Company News
September 2, 2020 / 11:08 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Macy's beats quarterly sales expectations on online boost

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Macy’s Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly sales on Wednesday, as shoppers stuck indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic bought more apparel using the department store chain’s app and website.

Net sales fell 35.8% to $3.56 billion in the second quarter ended Aug. 1, but beat analysts’ estimates of $3.48 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company reported a net loss of $431 million, or $1.39 per share, compared with a profit of $86 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

