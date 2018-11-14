Company News
November 14, 2018 / 1:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Macy's boosts annual earnings forecast

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Macy’s Inc raised its annual earnings forecast ahead of the crucial holiday shopping season, as the department store chain benefits from a revamped loyalty program and a growing online business.

Macy’s now expects adjusted earnings of between $4.10 and $4.30 per share in fiscal year 2018, compared with an earlier forecast of $3.95 to $4.15 per share, the company said on Wednesday.

Sales from Macy’s stores and third-party licensees open for more than 12 months rose 3.3 percent in the third quarter ended Nov. 3, Macy’s said. The figure topped analysts’ average estimate of a 2.82 percent increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.