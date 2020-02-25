Macy's holiday-quarter comparable sales beats forecasts, shares jump

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Department store chain Macy’s Inc on Tuesday reported quarterly comparable sales that beat Wall Street estimates with the help of a smaller-than-feared decline in holiday sales.

Macy’s shares rose 7% in pre-market trade.

Comparable sales at Macy’s owned and licensed stores fell 0.7% in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 1, compared with the 0.93% drop estimated by analysts, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $340 million, or $1.09 per share, from $740 million, or $2.37 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Alexander Smith )