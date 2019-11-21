Hot Stocks
November 21, 2019 / 12:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

Macy's posts bigger-than-expected drop in same-store sales, cuts outlook

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Macy’s Inc reported a bigger-than-expected fall in quarterly same-store sales and cut its full-year profit forecast on Thursday, blaming weak international tourism and sluggish mall traffic.

Shares of the department store operator slipped 4% in premarket trading.

Comparable sales at Macy’s owned and licensed stores fell 3.5% in the third quarter ended Nov. 2, bigger than the 1% decrease analysts had expected, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company now expects 2019 adjusted profit of between $2.57 per share and $2.77 per share, compared with its previous forecast of between $2.85 and $3.05. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below