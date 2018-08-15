Macy's posts surprise same-store sales growth

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Macy’s Inc on Wednesday reported a surprise rise in quarterly same-store sales, topping estimates for the third straight quarter, boosted by strong performance across businesses.

Sales at Macy’s stores open more than 12 months, including sales in departments licensed to third parties, rose 0.50 percent, compared with the average analyst estimate of a 0.90 percent drop, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to Macy’s shareholders rose to $166 million, or 53 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 4 from $111 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)