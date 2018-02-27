Macy's same-store sales growth trounces analyst estimates, shares jump

NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Macy’s Inc on Tuesday reported higher-than-expected same-store sales growth for the fourth quarter, fueled by higher holiday sales and a marketing and loyalty program overhaul, sending shares surging in premarket trading.

Sales at Macy’s stores open more than 12 months, including sales in departments licensed to third parties, rose 1.4 percent, well above the average analyst estimate of a 0.31 percent increase, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Macy’s shares were up as much as 12 percent at $30.70 in premarket trading on Tuesday. (Reporting by Meredith Mazzilli, Editing by Franklin Paul)