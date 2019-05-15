Hot Stocks
May 15, 2019

Macy's same-store sales tops expectations; shares rise 7%

May 15 (Reuters) - Macy’s Inc topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly same-store sales on Wednesday, benefiting from increased digital sales and higher demand for discounted luxury items sold at its off-price stores, sending its shares up 7%.

Sales at Macy’s stores open more than 12 months, including sales in department stores licensed to third parties, rose 0.7%, above the average analyst estimate of a 0.3% rise, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Net sales fell to $5.50 billion in the first quarter ended May 4, roughly in line with analysts expectations, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

