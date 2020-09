Macy’s Inc agreed to pay $1.8 million and change its screening policies to settle a lawsuit claiming it illegally required New York City job applicants to undergo criminal background checks, disproportionately affecting Black and Hispanic people.

A preliminary settlement of the proposed class action was filed late Thursday in Manhattan federal court, and requires a judge’s approval.

