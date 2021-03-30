IMF board approves $312.4 mln credit facility for Madagascar

NAIROBI, March 30 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund’s executive board has approved a $312.4 million extended credit facility arrangement for Madagascar to help it cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and climate-related shocks, the fund said.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to take a severe human and economic toll on Madagascar, reversing recent social and economic progress, and creating fiscal and external financing needs,” Antoinette Sayeh, IMF’s deputy managing director, said in a statement late on Monday. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Kim Coghill)