ANTANANARIVO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Andry Rajoelina has been declared the winner of a runoff presidential election, according to full provisional results released on Thursday by the electoral commission.

The High Constitutional Court has nine days from Thursday to decide whether to confirm the provisional results. Rajoelina’s rival Marc Ravalomanana on Sunday alleged fraud. (Reporting by Lovasoa Rabary; Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Alison Williams)