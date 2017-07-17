FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Madagascar minister of finance resigns
#Market News
July 17, 2017 / 9:52 AM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Madagascar minister of finance resigns

2 Min Read

(Adds further details)

ANTANANARIVO, July 17 (Reuters) - Madagascar's finance minister announced his resignation on Monday, citing a lack of support and differing points of view.

While Gervais Rakotoarimanana did not identify who was behind the rift, media outlets have speculated over differences between him and the president, Hery Rajaonarimampianina.

Rakotoarimanana said he submitted his resignation to the president on Friday, blaming a "lack of support" for his decision to quit.

"There was also a different point of view and difference between methods of work," he told a news conference.

The Indian Ocean island state's economy has been struggling with a drought and the destruction caused by a severe cyclone, the International Monetary Fund said last month.

Madagascar is one of the world's poorest countries, despite reserves of nickel, cobalt, gold, uranium and other minerals.

The government's attempts to reform the mining sector were put on hold after investors expressed alarm.

"The conditions enabling me to successfully complete my mission are not fulfilled," Rakotoarimanana added.

Reporting by Lova Rabary; writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Alison Williams

