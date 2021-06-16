Made.com valued at 775 mln pounds in London listing

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Made.com, the British online furniture retailer, will list its shares on the London stock exchange at 200 pence, giving the group a market capitalisation of 775.3 million pounds ($1.09 billion), it said on Wednesday.

Its initial public offer (IPO) comprises of 50.0 million new shares, raising gross proceeds of 100 million pounds, and 46.9 million shares to be sold by existing shareholders, equating to a total offer size of 193.8 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7096 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Michael Holden)