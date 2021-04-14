Baker & Hostetler fees pass $1.25 billion as Madoff case lives on

Lawyers tasked with sifting through the fallout of Bernie Madoff’s historic Ponzi scheme on behalf of investors have earned more than $1.4 billion in fees between the unraveling of Madoff’s fraud in 2008 and his death on Wednesday.

By far, the lion’s share of approved fees - $1,250,562,343.08 to be exact - have gone to Baker & Hostetler, which has been the home of Irving Picard, the court-appointed trustee overseeing the liquidation of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC, since December 2008.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3mOi3cy