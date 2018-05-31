FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 11:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Madrigal Pharma's liver disease drug succeeds in mid-stage trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Thursday a mid-stage trial testing its lead experimental treatment for a liver disease achieved the main goal of reducing liver fat.

Results from the trial, which tested the drug in patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), showed a relative reduction of liver fat after 12 weeks and statistically significant results in week 36.

There are currently no FDA-approved treatments for NASH, which is characterized by a build-up of fat in the liver, inflammation and damaged liver cells. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

