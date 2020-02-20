UPDATE 1-Maeda Road to pay special dividend to counter Maeda Corp takeover bid

(Adds company announcement)

TOKYO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Japan’s Maeda Road Construction said it planned to pay a special dividend of 53.6 billion yen ($482.14 million) in order to counter a takeover bid by its biggest shareholder Maeda Corp.

Maeda directors on Thursday endorsed the proposed special 650 yen per share dividend and agreed to hold an extraordinary shareholder meeting on April 14 to seek approval for the payout, the company said in a press release through the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Maeda Road last month rejected a 3,950 yen per-share offer from construction firm Maeda Corp, which wants to increase its stake to 51% from 24.68% in the road builder.

Maeda Road shares fell 5.7% to 3,500 yen in Tokyo by 0126 GMT after dropping by as much as 11% after the Nikkei business daily reported the planned dividend payment.