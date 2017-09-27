FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Maersk Oil CEO to step down after Total takeover
September 27, 2017

MOVES-Maersk Oil CEO to step down after Total takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Maersk Oil, Gretchen Watkins, will leave the company when Total’s acquisition of the company has been completed, Maersk said Wednesday.

Watkins joined Maersk Oil as Chief Operating Officer in January 2014 and took the role of CEO in October last year. Prior to joining Maersk Oil, she had worked at Marathon Oil and BP.

Total agreed last month to buy the oil and gas business of A.P. Moller-Maersk for $7.45 billion, strengthening the French major’s operations in the North Sea.

The current COO at Maersk Oil, Martin Rune Pedersen, will become vice president of Total’s operations in Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands, Maersk said.

Troels Albrechtsen, who is Chief Technology Officer of Maersk Oil, will be appointed vice president for a technical centre that Total will establish in Copenhagen, the Danish firm added. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

