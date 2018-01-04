Norway watchdog finds shortcomings after fatal Maersk rig accident

COPENHAGEN, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA) said in a statement on Thursday:

* Denmark’s Maersk Drilling, a subsidiary of conglomerate A.P. Moller-Maersk, has been ordered to carry out a review of its systems and operations after a fatal accident on the Maersk Interceptor rig in December

* “Based on its preliminary investigation, the PSA has identified serious shortcomings in systems and processes for materials handling,” said the watchdog

* “Maersk Drilling Norge has accordingly been given notice of an order,” it added

* The deadline for compliance with the order is Feb. 28

* One person died following an accident on the Maersk-owned drilling rig at Aker BP’s Tambar oilfield off Norway

* Maersk officials had no immediate comment, but said they would respond later (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Edmund Blair)