Shipping firm Maersk says Q2 demand is better than originally expected

COPENHAGEN, June 17 (Reuters) - A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Wednesday that market demand was developing “more favourable than originally expected” in the second quarter but said its 2020 outlook was still suspended amid uncertainity related to the coronavirus.

Maersk, the world’s top container shipping firm, expects second-quarter earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) and before restructuring and integration “slightly above” the $1.5 billion achieved in the first quarter. It will publish full second-quarter results on Aug 19. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Edmund Blair)