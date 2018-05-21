Maersk's Damco leases logistics center in Los Angeles

May 21 (Reuters) - Damco, a part of Denmark’s A. P. Moller-Maersk, has agreed with Goodman Group on a 10-year lease of a one million square feet logistics center in Los Angeles, the two companies said in a joint statement on Monday.

* Damco will occupy 100 percent of the space at Goodman Gateway Santa Fe Springs, a six building logistics campus set over 75 acres including 18 acres of trailer parking.

* The facility is located within the Los Angeles industrial market (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)