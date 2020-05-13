Maersk meets Q1 revenue forecasts but warns on container sector outlook

COPENHAGEN, May 13 (Reuters) - Shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk posted first-quarter revenue in line with expectations on Wednesday but warned about a drop of as much as 25% in global container volumes in the second quarter.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at $1.52 billion, slightly above company guidance provided in March when it suspended full-year guidance due to uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The world’s biggest container shipping company reported revenue of $9.57 billion versus the $9.59 billion forecast by 16 analysts in a poll compiled by Maersk.