Maersk profit in line but trade tensions a concern

COPENHAGEN, May 24 (Reuters) - Danish shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk on Friday posted first-quarter profit close to expectations and warned that trade tensions and slowing economic growth constitute “considerable uncertainties”.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared with $1.25 billion forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Maersk, world’s largest container shipping company, said it still expects 2019 EBITDA of about $5 billion. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen Editing by David Goodman)