Shipping group Maersk reports third-quarter results in line with forecast

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Shipping group Maersk MAERSKb.CO on Wednesday reported third-quarter sales and operating profit in line with previous guidance and maintained its earnings forecast.
Sales fell by 1.4% to $9.92 billion in the third quarter compared with the same period last year, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 39% to $2.3 billion, it said.
Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Louise Heavens
