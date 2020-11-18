Shipping group Maersk reports third-quarter results in line with forecast

FILE PHOTO: Containers are seen stacked up on a Maersk Sentosa container ship at the port of Antwerp, Belgium July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Shipping group Maersk MAERSKb.CO on Wednesday reported third-quarter sales and operating profit in line with previous guidance and maintained its earnings forecast.

Sales fell by 1.4% to $9.92 billion in the third quarter compared with the same period last year, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 39% to $2.3 billion, it said.