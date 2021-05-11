Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Business News

Maersk says expect return on invested capital above 7.5%

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Mobile cranes prepare to stack containers at Thar Dry Port in Sanand in the western state of Gujarat, India, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

(Corrects time period for ROIC)

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Shipping group Maersk expects its return on invested capital (ROIC) above 7.5% and to deliver average returns above 12% between 2021 and 2025, it said ahead of its Capital Markets Day on Tuesday.

The company said that it had started a review of strategic options for its Maerk Container Industry unit, adding that it expects to make acquisitions to expand its logistics business.

Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Louise Heavens

