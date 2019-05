SAO PAULO, May 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian electronics and appliance retailer Magazine Luiza will push for high growth of its financial services division Luizacred over the next quarters, executives said on Tuesday.

“Our loan book at Luizacred hit 8.8 billion reais ($2.21 billion) last quarter and we will pursue an accelerated growth rate”, Chief Executive Officer Frederico Trajano told analysts in a call to discuss quarterly results. ($1 = 3.9890 reais) (Reporting by Gabriela Mello)