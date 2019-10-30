Brazil's Magazine Luiza sees positive Q4 and stronger economic recovery in 2020

SAO PAULO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Magazine Luiza SA expects an even more positive fourth-quarter, as the country’s economic recovery is likely to gain momentum with the approval of key reforms, Chief Executive Officer said on Wednesday.

“I am optimistic after the pension reform approval... The fourth-quarter promises positive results and the economic recovery is likely to be stronger as of next year,” CEO Frederico Trajano told analysts and investors in a call to discuss quarterly results.