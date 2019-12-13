Brazil's Magazine Luiza willing to sacrifice margins to accelerate sales growth

SAO PAULO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Magazine Luiza SA is willing to trade off margins to deliver an exponential growth in sales in 2020, its chief executive said on Friday.

“If we need to trade off margins, we will... I imagined this trade off would have been even higher, but we are managing to keep our profitability,” CEO Frederico Trajano said in a meeting with investors and analysts in Sao Paulo. The company reported an adjusted net margin of 2.8% in the third quarter, lower than 3.3% a year ago. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Susan Fenton)