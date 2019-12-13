UPDATE 2-Brazil's Magazine Luiza aims to transform into 'super app'

(Recasts to focus on launch of new financial services)

By Gabriela Mello

SAO PAULO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Magazine Luiza SA plans to launch new financial services to both customers and third-party sellers from its e-commerce platform in January, executives said on Friday.

The move is part of a broader strategy to turn the company, which successfully transitioned from a brick-and-mortar chain to a tech-savvy retailer in the last decade, into a super app much like WeChat, a platform developed by Tencent Holdings Ltd in China.

“I came back from China with this ambition ... I want to do what Tencent and Alibaba are doing there ... no more barrier between digital and physical,” Chief Executive Frederico Trajano told in a meeting with investors and analysts in Sao Paulo.

His plan includes launching an app-based wallet called “Magalupay” to customers in January, as well as a parallel service “Magalu Pagamentos” to cover receivables to third-party sellers on its marketplace, said Chief Financial Officer Roberto Belissimo Rodrigues.

Rodrigues added the company will be partnering with state-run lender Banco do Brasil SA for cash withdrawals by users of Magalupay. “The plan is to expand this cash-in tool with other banks in the future,” Trajano said

For 2020, the retailer also aims to extend fulfillment services to third-party sellers in 2020, according to Decio Sonohara, executive director of logistics. Currently, Magazine Luiza delivers 66% of all direct sales in up to 48 hours, using mostly its own fleet and 17 distribution centers across Brazil.

Trajano noted that e-commerce already accounts for 50% of total sales and the plan is to boost this percentage even further by expanding purchase frequency and categories of products sold on its online platform.

In this context, the acquisition of footwear retailer Netshoes was major achievement, as it added 6 million customers to its base and around 1,000 sellers, the CEO said.

The integration process with Netshoes is likely to start in January, according to Magazine Luiza’s e-commerce executive director, Eduardo Benjamin Galanternick. “It involved 40 working groups analyzing over 380 improvement processes in both Netshoes and Magalu,” he said.

For the next few years, the main target will be delivering “exponential growth”, even if that means trading off margins, Trajano said. “If we need to trade off margins, we will ... I imagined this trade-off would have been even higher, but we are managing to keep our profitability,” he told investors.

In the quarter ended on Sept. 30, the company reported an adjusted net margin of 2.8%, lower than 3.3% a year ago. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Susan Fenton and Steve Orlofsky)