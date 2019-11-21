Brazilian retailers Magazine Luiza and Lojas Marisa announce partnership

SAO PAULO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailers Magazine Luiza SA and Lojas Marisa SA announced on Thursday a partnership to sell smartphones and financial services in 300 stores of apparel retailer Marisa, according to securities filings by the companies.

Magazine Luiza will manage the sale of mobile phones and financial products in some Marisa stores. Magazine Luiza’s online clients will also be able to pick up goods at Marisa’s stores, including in some cities where Magazine Luiza has no brick-and-mortar stores, such as Rio de Janeiro and Brasilia.