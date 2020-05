SAO PAULO, May 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian appliances and electronics retailer Magazine Luiza has reported a first-quarter adjusted 8 million real ($1.5 million) net loss.

The company reported 274 million reais in earnings for the quarter before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, a common gauge of operational profit. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Tom Hogue)