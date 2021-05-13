Brazil's Magazine Luiza profits jump, helped by online sales

SAO PAULO, May 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Magazine Luiza SA reported on Thursday a first-quarter recurring net income of 258.6 million reais ($48.72 million), compared to 30.8 million reais a year earlier, as its online sales more than doubled.

Its earnings before interest taxes, depreciations and amortization (EBITDA) more than doubled from the previous year to 695.6 million reais. ($1 = 5.3079 reais) (Reporting by Aluisio Alves Editing by Chris Reese)