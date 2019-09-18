Magellan begins refined products transportation on new Houston to Hearne pipeline

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners LP said on Wednesday it had commenced operation of a new 135-mile, 20-inch diameter refined products pipeline from its East Houston terminal to Hearne, Texas.

The company also said construction of a pipeline spur from the new system to the George Bush Intercontinental Airport was also complete and would be in operation by Nov. 1, once testing is finalized.

Completion of the East Houston to Hearne pipeline has also reversed an existing pipeline segment between Hearne and Dallas, providing an additional 85,000 barrels a day of refined products capacity originating from the Houston area, the company said.

Magellan is constructing a new refined products terminal in Midland, Texas and expects it to be operational in mid-2020. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)