Magellan adds Freeport, Texas to possible spots for deepwater terminal

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners LP is considering Freeport, Texas and other locations along the U.S. Gulf Coast for a crude export terminal it had previously planned for a harbor island off the south Texas city of Corpus Christi, an executive said on Thursday.

Magellan is still considering Corpus Christi as the spot for the terminal, Magellan senior vice president Mark Roles said during a panel at the Argus Americas Crude Summit in downtown Houston. The terminal would be capable of loading 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) onto supertankers and room for up to 20 million barrels of storage capacity, Magellan previously told Reuters. (Reporting by Collin Eaton Editing by Chizu Nomiyama )