Australia's Magellan Financial Group posts 61.5 pct rise in H1 profit

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Australian fund manager Magellan Financial Group reported a 61.5 percent rise in its first-half net profit on Thursday, boosted by a jump in performance fees and sustained growth in management fees.

Adjusted net profit, that excludes one-offs, came in at A$176.3 million ($124.94 million) for the six-months ended Dec. 31, compared with A$109.2 million a year ago.

The group’s revenue was up over 40 pct to A$275.6 million.