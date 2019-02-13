Financials
February 13, 2019 / 10:54 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Australia's Magellan Financial Group posts 61.5 pct rise in H1 profit

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Australian fund manager Magellan Financial Group reported a 61.5 percent rise in its first-half net profit on Thursday, boosted by a jump in performance fees and sustained growth in management fees.

Adjusted net profit, that excludes one-offs, came in at A$176.3 million ($124.94 million) for the six-months ended Dec. 31, compared with A$109.2 million a year ago.

The group’s revenue was up over 40 pct to A$275.6 million.

$1 = 1.4110 Australian dollars Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below