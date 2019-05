MILAN, May 2 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles approved on Thursday paying 2 billion euros out to shareholders as an extraordinary dividend after completing the sale of its car parts unit Magenti Marelli to CK Holdings for around 5.8 billion euros ($6.5 billion).

The board of the Italian American car maker has approved distributing 1.30 euros in cash for each common share held, the company said. ($1 = 0.8931 euros) (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Valentina Za)