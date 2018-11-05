No damages for ship owner cleared of ‘magic pipe’ pollution charges – D.C. Circuit

A shipping company that was indicted but found not guilty of using a “magic pipe” to bypass pollution-control equipment at sea cannot recover damages from the U.S. Coast Guard for detaining the vessel prior to trial, a federal appeals court held on Friday.

The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia said that the Coast Guard had acted reasonably in setting the bond and in holding the ship when its Maltese owner, Angelex LTD, failed to post it.

