Jan 15 (Reuters) - Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc on Tuesday said its 2019 revenue will be hit by the sale of its Fluid Pressure and Controls business.

The company now expects total revenue of $40.2 billion to $42.4 billion and net income of $2.1 billion to $2.3 billion in 2019. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)