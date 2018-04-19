FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2018 / 4:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Magna International opens a new plant in Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Canadian auto parts supplier Magna International said on Thursday it has added a new manufacturing unit in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

The company said the 189,000 square foot facility will make structural welded assemblies for automakers like BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

The unit employs 400 people and will have 1,000 employees at full production. Including this unit, the Aurora, Canada-based Magna has 32 facilities in Mexico. (Reporting by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

