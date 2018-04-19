Magna International opens a new plant in Mexico

April 19 (Reuters) - Canadian auto parts supplier Magna International said on Thursday it has added a new manufacturing unit in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

The company said the 189,000 square foot facility will make structural welded assemblies for automakers like BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

The unit employs 400 people and will have 1,000 employees at full production. Including this unit, the Aurora, Canada-based Magna has 32 facilities in Mexico. (Reporting by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)