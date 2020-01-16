Canadian auto parts maker Magna expects lower sales in 2020

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc on Thursday said it expects lower vehicle sales in 2020, hurt by a stronger dollar, the sale of its fluid pressure and controls business and lower light-vehicle output in Europe.

The company said it expects 2020 sales to be between $38 billion to $40 billion and net income attributable to be in the range of $1.8 billion to $2 billion.

Magna said it has discontinued its partnership with Lyft to co-develop self-driving technology.