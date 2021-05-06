Auto parts maker Magna profit more than doubles

May 6 (Reuters) - Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc on Thursday reported a 136% rise in quarterly profit, as strong demand for vehicles encouraged its customers to order more body structures, chassis and powertrains.
Net income attributable to Magna rose to $615 million, or $2.03 per share, in the first quarter, from $261 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.
Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber
