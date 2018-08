Aug 8 (Reuters) - Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc reported a 14.2 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, driven by strong sales across Europe.

Net income attributable to Magna rose to $626 million or $1.77 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $548 million, or $1.44 per share, a year earlier.

Total sales rose to $10.28 billion from $9.14 billion. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)