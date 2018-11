Nov 8 (Reuters) - Canadian auto-parts maker Magna International Inc on Thursday reported an 8.2 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in its complete vehicles segment.

Net income attributable to Magna rose to $554 million, or $1.62 per share in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $512 million, or $1.38 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $9.61 billion from $8.9 billion in the year ago quarter. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)