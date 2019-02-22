Canadian auto parts maker Magna International's profit falls 18.4 percent

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Canada’s Magna International Inc reported an 18.4 percent drop in quarterly profit on Friday, as the world’s third-biggest auto parts supplier by sales was hit by tepid demand from China and Europe.

Net income attributable to Magna fell to $456 million, or $1.37 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $559 million, or $1.54 per share, a year earlier.

The Aurora, Ontario-based company said total sales rose to $10.14 billion from $9.68 billion.