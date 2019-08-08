Company News
August 8, 2019 / 9:08 AM / Updated an hour ago

Canadian auto parts maker Magna International's profit falls 27.8%

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc reported a 27.8% fall in second-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by lower sales volumes and a drop in light vehicle production in Europe and North America.

Net income attributable to Magna fell to $452 million, or $1.42 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $626 million, or $1.77 per share, a year earlier.

Total sales fell to $10.13 billion from $10.28 billion. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below