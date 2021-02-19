Parts maker Magna's profit surges as auto sales rebound from pandemic lows

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc on Friday reported a 67% jump in quarterly profit as a rebound in car sales from pandemic lows encouraged its customers to order more body structures, chassis and powertrains.

Net income attributable to Magna rose to $738 million, or $2.45 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $440 million, or $1.43 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)