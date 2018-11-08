UPDATE 1-Canada's Magna International records higher profit, revenue

(Adds details on quarter)

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc on Thursday reported an 8.2 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in its complete vehicles segment.

Sales at the segment, which includes vehicle assembling services for automakers like General Motors Co, rose 48.3 percent to $1.39 billion.

The company’s light vehicle production increased 4 percent in North America, its largest market.

Magna, the biggest auto parts maker in North America, is in the cross hairs of ongoing trade tensions, as the auto sector grapples with higher metal prices after the Trump administration levied tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, triggering retaliation.

Net income attributable to Magna rose to $554 million or $1.62 per share in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $512 million or $1.38 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $9.6 billion from $8.9 billion in the year ago quarter. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)