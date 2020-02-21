UPDATE 1-Magna International profit beats, reaffirms 2020 sales outlook

(Adds details on the quarter)

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, helped by lower costs.

The company said it continues to expect lower sales in 2020, amid the coronavirus outbreak in China, which makes up about 5% of its annual sales.

Other North American peers including BorgWarner Inc and Visteon Corp are already struggling due to weak automotive demand in a slowing Chinese economy, where production has been hit by the epidemic.

Magna, which makes parts such as body structures, chassis and powertrain for customers including Ford Motor and Volkswagen, said its cost of goods sold fell 7.2% to $8.09 billion in the fourth quarter.

The company said it continues to expect 2020 sales in a range of $38 billion to $40 billion.

Net income attributable to Magna fell to $440 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $456 million a year earlier.

The company earned $1.41 per share in the quarter, above average analysts’ estimate of $1.33 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total sales fell 7.3% to $9.40 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Ramakrishnan M.)